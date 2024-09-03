Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 165 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Essex Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the first quarter worth about $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dover by 4,400.0% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Dover by 208.0% in the 1st quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Dover by 93.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 1,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $225,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,706,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $225,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,706,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 25,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.96, for a total transaction of $4,549,727.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,928 shares in the company, valued at $33,285,578.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,565 shares of company stock worth $5,576,733 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DOV stock opened at $186.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $180.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.73. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $127.25 and a 12-month high of $192.31.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Dover had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DOV shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Dover from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.63.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

