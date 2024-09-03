EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOF) Short Interest Down 10.5% in August

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,800 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the July 31st total of 176,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 157.8 days.
EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ESLOF opened at 242.00 on Tuesday. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 12-month low of 166.75 and a 12-month high of 246.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 223.95.
EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Autodesk Stock: Analysts’ Top AI Pick You Shouldn’t Overlook
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Hidden Opportunities in Li Auto’s Tough Quarter You Can’t Miss
- Trading Halts Explained
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
Receive News & Ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.