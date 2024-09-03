EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOF) Short Interest Down 10.5% in August

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,800 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the July 31st total of 176,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 157.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ESLOF opened at 242.00 on Tuesday. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 12-month low of 166.75 and a 12-month high of 246.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 223.95.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and North America. It operates through Professional Solutions and Direct to Consumer segments. The company offers lens under the Essilor, Varilux, Crizal, Eyezen, Stellest, Xperio, Transitions, Ray-Ban, Oakley, Barberini, KODAK Lens, Nikon, Shamir, eyexpert, iWear, Humanware, and Optifog brands.

