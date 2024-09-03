Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $144.16

Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 144.16 ($1.90) and traded as low as GBX 141 ($1.85). Eurocell shares last traded at GBX 142 ($1.87), with a volume of 51,823 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.37) price target on shares of Eurocell in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 144.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 133.63. The company has a market capitalization of £155.50 million, a P/E ratio of 1,577.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.27.

In other news, insider Iraj Amiri acquired 1,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 145 ($1.91) per share, for a total transaction of £2,111.20 ($2,776.07). Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Eurocell plc engages in manufacture, distribution, and recycling of windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. It also offers fascia and capping boards, finishing trims, soffit boards, ventilators, and accessories; decking, fencing, and balustrade.

