Exro Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXROF) Short Interest Up 5.3% in August

Exro Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXROF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 823,600 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the July 31st total of 782,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 353,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Exro Technologies Stock Performance
EXROF stock opened at $0.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Exro Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $1.80. The company has a market cap of $106.85 million and a P/E ratio of -1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.47.
Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.75 million. Exro Technologies had a negative return on equity of 199.05% and a negative net margin of 711.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exro Technologies will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Exro Technologies Company Profile
Exro Technologies Inc focuses on developing generation power-control electronics in Canada. The company offers Exro Coil Driver, which allows the motor to switch between different operational profiles in real-time, as well as have multiple gears for scooters, electric bikes, recreational, light electric cars, motorcycles, fleet vans, electric buses, passenger vehicles, long-haul trucks, and industrial vehicles markets; and Exro Cell Driver, a stationary energy storage system for commercial and industrial energy storage applications.
