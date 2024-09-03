Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Boosted by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.5% of NBT Bank N A NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $21,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 65,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 62,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after purchasing an additional 9,483 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,205,000 after purchasing an additional 46,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on XOM. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.29.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $117.94 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The stock has a market cap of $465.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.59.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

