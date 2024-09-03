FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Acquired by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 144.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 300.0% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.75, for a total transaction of $1,238,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,330,666.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.42, for a total value of $452,839.94. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 687 shares in the company, valued at $294,324.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.75, for a total value of $1,238,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,330,666.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,432 shares of company stock valued at $3,917,216 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FDS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised FactSet Research Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $407.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $432.27.

FDS stock opened at $422.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $414.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $429.97. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $391.84 and a 52 week high of $488.64. The company has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.75.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.46. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 23.56%. The business had revenue of $552.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

