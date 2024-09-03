Farther Finance Advisors LLC Acquires 3,573 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 246.5% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 18,340 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $44.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.86. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $33.76 and a 1-year high of $54.52.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.