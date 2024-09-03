Farther Finance Advisors LLC Buys 1,828 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 399,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,790,000 after acquiring an additional 8,632 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 886.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 392,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,561,000 after acquiring an additional 352,986 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 337,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 294,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 245,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,018,000 after acquiring an additional 18,390 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

BSMP opened at $24.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.38. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.83 and a 12 month high of $24.60.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.