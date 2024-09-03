Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $642,000 Holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,999 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 14,084,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,589,000 after acquiring an additional 144,192 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 3,113,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,809,000 after acquiring an additional 526,660 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,180,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,485,000 after buying an additional 148,841 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,178,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,604,000 after buying an additional 417,498 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 301.9% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,688,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,862,000 after buying an additional 1,268,261 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFGR opened at $28.10 on Tuesday. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $21.10 and a one year high of $28.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.42 and a 200-day moving average of $25.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.94.

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

