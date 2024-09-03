Farther Finance Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,835 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Sollinda Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.3% in the second quarter. Sollinda Capital Management LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $2,856,000. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 24,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 65,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 11,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.7% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 38,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM stock opened at $117.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $465.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.59. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.29.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

