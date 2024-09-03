Farther Finance Advisors LLC Purchases 6,647 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 76.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,647 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in FMC by 114.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in FMC in the first quarter worth $41,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in FMC by 56.9% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 827.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

FMC Stock Performance

Shares of FMC opened at $64.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.06 and a 200 day moving average of $59.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $49.49 and a 12 month high of $88.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

FMC Dividend Announcement

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 33.97%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FMC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on FMC from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on FMC from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on FMC from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.63.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

