Farther Finance Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,063 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,150,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,278,430,000 after purchasing an additional 991,208 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,167,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,376,000 after purchasing an additional 122,546 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,934,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,123,000 after purchasing an additional 159,085 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $305,543,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,227,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,335,000 after purchasing an additional 182,762 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VEEV shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.13.

In other news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total transaction of $2,764,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,713.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total value of $2,764,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,713.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $470,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $216.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.85, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $189.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.85. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.72 and a twelve month high of $236.90.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

