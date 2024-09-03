Farther Finance Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC decreased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 38.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,003 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Prologis in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 254.5% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Argus raised their price target on Prologis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Prologis from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.12.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $127.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.06. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.64 and a 52-week high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Prologis news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total transaction of $671,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 13,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,046.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

