Farther Finance Advisors LLC Takes Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GEV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth about $537,674,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,474,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth approximately $217,569,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,273,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,235,000.

GEV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $201.50 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.83.

GEV opened at $201.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.38. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $201.37.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. On average, analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

