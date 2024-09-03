Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Short Interest Update

Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,769,000 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the July 31st total of 3,368,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 443.4 days.
Fibra UNO Trading Down 0.8 %
FBASF opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.48. Fibra UNO has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $2.05.
Fibra UNO Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Fibra UNO
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Autodesk Stock: Analysts’ Top AI Pick You Shouldn’t Overlook
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Hidden Opportunities in Li Auto’s Tough Quarter You Can’t Miss
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Fibra UNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fibra UNO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.