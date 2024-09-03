Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Short Interest Update

Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,769,000 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the July 31st total of 3,368,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 443.4 days.

Fibra UNO Trading Down 0.8 %

FBASF opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.48. Fibra UNO has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $2.05.

Fibra UNO Company Profile

Fibra Uno (Mexbol: FUNO11; Bloomberg: FUNO11:MM) is the first and largest FIBRA in the Mexican market. It operates and develops a wide range of properties f or leasing, mainly in the industrial, commercial and office segments. As of September 30, 2023, FUNO had a portfolio of 613 operations that totaled 11 million m2 with a presence in all states of the Mexican Republic.

