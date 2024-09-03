Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 257,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,852 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $9,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 125.0% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth $56,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total value of $835,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,224,883.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,422 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,920 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $42.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.67 and a 200-day moving average of $37.40. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.49 and a 52-week high of $42.91.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FITB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on FITB

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.