Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires 10,371 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,371 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. owned 0.20% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $3,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 9,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Stegner Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Stegner Investment Associates Inc. now owns 14,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 35,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 193,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA CWI opened at $29.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.72 and its 200-day moving average is $28.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.87. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $23.78 and a 1-year high of $29.79.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.