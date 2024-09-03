Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires 761 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $3,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Evergy alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Evergy during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Evergy by 199.5% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Evergy during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Evergy during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 3,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $196,803.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,463.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 3,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $194,263.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,545.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 3,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $196,803.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076,463.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Evergy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on EVRG

Evergy Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE EVRG opened at $59.14 on Tuesday. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $61.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.51 and a 200-day moving average of $53.90. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.60.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.6425 dividend. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.17%.

Evergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.