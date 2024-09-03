Financial Counselors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. owned 0.09% of Hasbro worth $6,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 56.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Hasbro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Hasbro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $68.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.62. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.66 and a 12 month high of $73.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $995.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.38 million. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 22.78% and a positive return on equity of 38.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HAS

Hasbro Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.