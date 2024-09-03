Financial Counselors Inc. Buys 183 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $5,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ODFL opened at $192.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $192.90 and its 200-day moving average is $197.95. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.49 and a 1-year high of $227.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $6,033,967.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,401,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,146,307.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.88.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

