Financial Counselors Inc. Buys 2,821 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,467 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.0% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $59,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 970.0% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 211.9% in the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $326.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.50.
Visa Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE V opened at $276.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $265.70 and a 200-day moving average of $273.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.78 and a 12 month high of $290.96.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
