Financial Counselors Inc. Buys 872 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,514 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $3,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 9,553,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971,008 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 361.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 629,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,583,000 after buying an additional 492,881 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,285,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,001,000 after buying an additional 421,055 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,410,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,201,000 after buying an additional 376,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 434.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 434,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,132,000 after acquiring an additional 353,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PHG shares. StockNews.com raised Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Koninklijke Philips Price Performance

Shares of PHG stock opened at $30.17 on Tuesday. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $30.71. The company has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 10.15%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

(Free Report)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.