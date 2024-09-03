Financial Counselors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $4,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IP. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the second quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1,094.7% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in International Paper by 309.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Argus raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.70 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on International Paper from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.21.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In other International Paper news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $27,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,864.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other International Paper news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $27,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,864.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Clay R. Ellis sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total transaction of $439,470.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,832 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,296.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $573,822. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Paper Price Performance

NYSE:IP opened at $48.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 98.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.49. International Paper has a 52 week low of $31.76 and a 52 week high of $49.24.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. International Paper had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that International Paper will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 377.55%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

