Financial Counselors Inc. Grows Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,865 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $3,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at DraftKings

In related news, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 1,450 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $52,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other DraftKings news, insider Paul Liberman sold 63,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $2,465,034.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,716,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,939,834. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $52,084.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,758.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,471,987 shares of company stock worth $54,373,654 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Stock Performance

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $34.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.73 and a 52-week high of $49.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.94. The stock has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of -29.24 and a beta of 1.81.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.13. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. DraftKings’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DKNG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on DraftKings from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on DraftKings from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on DraftKings from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on DraftKings from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.56.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Featured Stories

