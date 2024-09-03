Financial Counselors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $5,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 935.9% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AEP. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.77.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of AEP opened at $100.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.08. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $104.41.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

