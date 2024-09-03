Financial Counselors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 179.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,185,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,141 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,528,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,470,000 after buying an additional 722,159 shares in the last quarter. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $89,575,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $91,839,000. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $84,045,000.
Shares of VTV stock opened at $172.85 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $172.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.27.
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
