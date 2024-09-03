Financial Counselors Inc. Has $11.54 Million Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 344,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,818 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $11,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get CSX alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 0.8% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.7% in the second quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.3% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 103,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 1.7% during the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 18,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in CSX by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 115,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on CSX shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Susquehanna raised their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $34.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.71. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $29.03 and a twelve month high of $40.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.37%.

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.