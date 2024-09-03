Financial Counselors Inc. Has $3.29 Million Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 84,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 17,175 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Newmont by 242.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 12,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 84,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 25,464 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on NEM shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Newmont from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.46.

Newmont Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NEM stock opened at $53.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $61.57 billion, a PE ratio of -20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.61. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $29.42 and a 1 year high of $53.88.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $990,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,420,830.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Articles

