Financial Counselors Inc. Has $8.98 Million Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 864,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,021 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Paramount Global worth $8,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PARA shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Paramount Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Paramount Global from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.47.

Shares of PARA stock opened at $10.47 on Tuesday. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of -69.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.01 and a 200-day moving average of $11.42.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.40. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 17.62% and a positive return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -133.32%.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

