Financial Counselors Inc. Has $9.91 Million Stock Holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. owned about 0.35% of Hillenbrand worth $9,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,702,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,645,000 after buying an additional 290,275 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,747,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,605,000 after buying an additional 120,782 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 868,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,580,000 after buying an additional 39,697 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter valued at $40,130,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Hillenbrand by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 834,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,384,000 after purchasing an additional 21,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Price Performance

NYSE HI opened at $32.96 on Tuesday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.81 and a fifty-two week high of $50.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.44.

Hillenbrand Increases Dividend

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $786.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2225 per share. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HI. KeyCorp began coverage on Hillenbrand in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Featured Stories

