Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases 408 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOT. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

VOT opened at $237.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $179.43 and a 1 year high of $239.61. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

