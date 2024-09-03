Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases 4,217 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 8,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG opened at $196.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $187.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.54. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.67 and a fifty-two week high of $196.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.