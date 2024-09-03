Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases 909 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,465 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $5,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2,818.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,749,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,237,930,000 after acquiring an additional 12,312,648 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $1,193,159,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in General Electric by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,100,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,373,936,000 after buying an additional 5,309,543 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in General Electric by 221.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,121,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,250,079,000 after buying an additional 4,907,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $385,745,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Electric from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

GE stock opened at $174.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $189.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.25, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.21. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $84.42 and a fifty-two week high of $177.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.47 and a 200-day moving average of $162.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.72%.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

