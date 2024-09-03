Financial Counselors Inc. Raises Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 38.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,694 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,024 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $5,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 13,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,264,003 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,488,000 after acquiring an additional 210,551 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in Shopify by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 241,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,971,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Shopify by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 73,609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,862,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $74.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $91.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.78. The company has a market cap of $95.45 billion, a PE ratio of -435.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Shopify had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.30.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

