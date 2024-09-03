Financial Counselors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,635 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,439 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,424,202,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Intel by 543.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,384,507 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,878,572,000 after acquiring an additional 31,575,084 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Intel by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 112,093,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,951,174,000 after acquiring an additional 15,475,631 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Intel by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,591,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,071,308,000 after acquiring an additional 13,035,566 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 385,787,907 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $19,385,842,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on INTC. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,576. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Trading Up 9.5 %

Shares of INTC opened at $22.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.07 and its 200 day moving average is $33.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.05. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.84 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

