Financial Counselors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $9,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Progressive alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,078,831,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 237.8% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,485,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $236,650,000 after buying an additional 1,045,883 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,642,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 4,545.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 705,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $145,858,000 after acquiring an additional 690,060 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Progressive by 548.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 811,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,866,000 after acquiring an additional 686,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $262.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Progressive from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. HSBC raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Progressive from $296.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.41.

Progressive Price Performance

Progressive stock opened at $252.20 on Tuesday. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $131.87 and a 12-month high of $254.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $222.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.35.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total transaction of $135,271.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,485.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total transaction of $135,271.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,485.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 3,050 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total transaction of $639,920.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,808,963.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,984 shares of company stock valued at $22,564,766 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.