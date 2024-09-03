Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 1,566 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 21,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Well Done LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 25,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Fairman Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 8,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VWO opened at $44.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.13. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $45.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

