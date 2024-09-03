Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 24,262 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,262 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 25,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after acquiring an additional 8,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,246,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,985,783,000 after acquiring an additional 8,473,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $29.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.39 billion, a PE ratio of -483.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.03. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $36.29.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,800.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.54.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Pfizer

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.