Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 326 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $6,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 96,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 169.2% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $3,259,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total value of $468,005.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,853.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $3,259,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,414 shares of company stock worth $3,982,922. 12.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.21.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of STZ opened at $240.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.68. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.50 and a 52-week high of $274.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.11. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.10%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

