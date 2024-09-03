Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 50 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $11,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 52.2% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 4,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,055.76, for a total transaction of $4,654,845.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,239,346.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.26, for a total transaction of $687,282.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,219,945.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 4,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,055.76, for a total value of $4,654,845.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,239,346.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,326 shares of company stock valued at $17,383,715 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $821.01 on Tuesday. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $574.42 and a 1 year high of $1,130.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $107.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $925.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $943.09.

Shares of Lam Research are scheduled to split on the morning of Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 48.71% and a net margin of 25.68%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 35.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,130.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Lam Research from $865.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Lam Research from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Lam Research from $1,100.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,006.10.

Get Our Latest Report on Lam Research

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.