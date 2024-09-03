Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 956 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 956 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD opened at $231.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $224.10 and its 200-day moving average is $214.75. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.30 and a 1-year high of $234.01.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

