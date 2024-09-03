First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,900,121 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.49% of First Hawaiian worth $39,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in First Hawaiian by 1.7% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 64,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in First Hawaiian by 5.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,079,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,420,000 after acquiring an additional 56,445 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its position in First Hawaiian by 0.9% in the second quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,319,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,163,000 after acquiring an additional 20,770 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in First Hawaiian in the second quarter worth about $683,000. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in First Hawaiian by 181.2% in the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 33,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian Price Performance

NASDAQ:FHB opened at $24.33 on Tuesday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.18 and a fifty-two week high of $26.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.98.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $204.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.94 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.