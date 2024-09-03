First Mining Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFMGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Mining Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFMGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,319,300 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the July 31st total of 2,059,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,283,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

First Mining Gold Trading Down 1.8 %

First Mining Gold stock opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. First Mining Gold has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.10.

About First Mining Gold

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. First Mining Gold Corp. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

