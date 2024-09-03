First Mining Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFMGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Mining Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFMGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,319,300 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the July 31st total of 2,059,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,283,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
First Mining Gold Trading Down 1.8 %
First Mining Gold stock opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. First Mining Gold has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.10.
About First Mining Gold
