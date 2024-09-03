First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $198.92

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.92 and traded as high as $204.00. First National Bank Alaska shares last traded at $204.00, with a volume of 100 shares.

Get First National Bank Alaska alerts:

First National Bank Alaska Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.06.

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $47.64 million for the quarter.

First National Bank Alaska Announces Dividend

First National Bank Alaska Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a $3.20 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. First National Bank Alaska’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.51%.

(Get Free Report)

First National Bank Alaska, a commercial bank, provides various banking products and services for business, industry, and individual customers primarily in Alaska. The company offers savings and checking accounts; money market deposits; safe deposit services; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; and personal, home equity, and construction loans, as well as loans for stability and growth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First National Bank Alaska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Bank Alaska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.