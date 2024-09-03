Five Below, Inc. to Post FY2026 Earnings of $5.11 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Five Below in a report issued on Thursday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $5.11 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.91. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Five Below’s current full-year earnings is $4.54 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q4 2026 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $811.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.29 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on FIVE. StockNews.com lowered shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Five Below from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $124.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Five Below from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.63.

Five Below Stock Performance

FIVE stock opened at $75.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.43. Five Below has a one year low of $64.87 and a one year high of $216.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Five Below by 556.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 908,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $98,991,000 after purchasing an additional 769,980 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at $73,472,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,825,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 51.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 605,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,003,000 after acquiring an additional 207,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 39.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,034,000 after acquiring an additional 167,330 shares in the last quarter.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

