Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 42.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Stock Performance

FFC opened at $15.83 on Tuesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $15.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.66.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Increases Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.0897 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. This is a boost from Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

