Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Floor & Decor

In related news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 34,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $4,274,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on FND shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.84.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FND

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

Shares of FND opened at $112.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.73 and its 200-day moving average is $111.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.30 and a 12-month high of $135.67.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Profile

(Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.