Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,363 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $3,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get FOX alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of FOX by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 97,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 14,513 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 717,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,292,000 after purchasing an additional 169,454 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 258,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,847 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,325,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,996,000 after purchasing an additional 42,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FOX

In other FOX news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch acquired 119,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.06 per share, with a total value of $4,675,677.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,407 shares in the company, valued at $42,044,457.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $1,027,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,788,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch purchased 119,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.06 per share, for a total transaction of $4,675,677.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,044,457.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FOX from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of FOX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FOXA

FOX Stock Performance

FOXA stock opened at $41.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.54. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $28.28 and a 52 week high of $41.42.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. FOX had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.93%.

FOX Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.