GB Group (LON:GBG) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $340.68

GB Group plc (LON:GBG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 340.68 ($4.48) and traded as high as GBX 343.56 ($4.52). GB Group shares last traded at GBX 328.80 ($4.32), with a volume of 221,554 shares.

Get GB Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 395 ($5.19) price target on shares of GB Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GBG

GB Group Trading Up 0.3 %

GB Group Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 340.68 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 313.53. The company has a market cap of £831.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1,730.53, a P/E/G ratio of 173.40 and a beta of 0.30.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a dividend of GBX 4.20 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This is an increase from GB Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. GB Group’s payout ratio is -2,105.26%.

Insider Activity

In other GB Group news, insider Dev Dhiman bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 338 ($4.44) per share, with a total value of £67,600 ($88,888.89). Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

GB Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital identity products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. It provides identity products comprising ID3global, an identity verification, IDscan, a ID document verification, IDscan core, a personalized document verification, Scannet, a venue ID verification, investigate, a search subject analysis, and ProID, a no-code industry verification solution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.