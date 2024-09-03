Georg Fischer AG (OTCMKTS:FCHRF) Short Interest Up 12.4% in August

Georg Fischer AG (OTCMKTS:FCHRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the July 31st total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 382.0 days.

Georg Fischer Price Performance

Shares of FCHRF opened at $75.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.44. Georg Fischer has a 52 week low of $55.00 and a 52 week high of $77.31.

About Georg Fischer

Georg Fischer AG engages in the provision of piping systems, and casting and machining solutions in Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four division: GF Piping Systems, GF Uponor, GF Casting Solutions, and GF Machining Solutions. The GF Piping Systems segment provides system solutions, and plastic and metal components, including fittings, valves, pipes, automation, and jointing technologies for various water cycle applications.

